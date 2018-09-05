Share This: It’s About Time: We (Finally) Know The Doctor Who Season 11 Premiere Date Space

The wait is finally over. This morning, BBC officially announced that Doctor Who Season 11—the first season featuring the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker—will premiere on Sunday October 7. That means we can officially confirm that Season 11 will premiere on Space the same day. No need to worry about those overseas Twitter spoilers.

Longtime Who fans will likely notice that the show is moving from Saturday nights to Sunday nights. It’s a small change, but one that could make a world of difference—the Oscars always air on Sundays, so why not Doctor Who, right? And because the Who powers that be (namely, executive producer Chris Chibnall) have tweaked Who‘s DNA so much already, we’re not surprised that the show’s air date is changing as well.

In an official statement, Chibnall advises Who viewers to “get…homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits).”

Chibnall and BBC have also revealed the name of Season 11’s first episode, “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.” It’s an appropriate title given that in the latest Season 11 promo (and this GIF), Thirteen looks to be catching her breath after literally falling to the ground. While we wait for even more Who details to be revealed, you can check out said promo below.