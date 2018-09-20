Share This: The Doctor Who Season 11 Trailer Is Here, And It’s Glorious Sara

We got pictures. We got teasers. We even got to hear what the new Doctor sounds like. But today, for the very first time, we finally got to see Thirteen and her three new companions in action.

This morning, BBC released the official Doctor Who Season 11 trailer, complete with an appropriately optimistic backing track (Macklemore and Skylar Grey’s “Glorious,” for the uninitiated). In the trailer, Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) face off against some shadowy and very creepy-looking monsters—most of which will be unfamiliar to both new and old fans of the show, according to showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Whittaker also gives us a couple of one-liners that’ll surely be adopted by dozens of present and future Thirteen cosplayers, including “I’m just a traveller,” “Sometimes I see things need fixing. I do what I can, “and “I’m the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse.” And she does it all while wielding her shiny new sonic screwdriver and, momentarily, a steampunk-inspired pair of goggles.

Clearly the Doctor can hold her own (because, duh, she’s the Doctor). But midway through the trailer, Thirteen’s companions are forced to defend her extraordinary abilities in front of a faceless and clearly delusional man who questions her position of authority. Thirteen obviously doesn’t need protecting, but the scene is heartwarming nonetheless and has us excited for all the other Doctor-companion bonding moments to come.

BBC also revealed the titles and descriptions for Season 11’s first two episodes, “The Woman Who Fell to Earth” and “The Ghost Monument.” Both descriptions are rather vague, but the summary for the second episode does mention two unfamiliar names—Angstrom and Epzo. Who or what could Angstrom and Epzo be, and how will they affect Doctor Who‘s four new travellers?

Doctor Who Season 11 premieres on Space on October 7. Check out the season trailer below.