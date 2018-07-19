How do you want to login to your Space account?

Doctor Who Just Dropped A Second Promo Clip At Comic-Con

July 19, 2018
Corrina
Whovians are having one heck of a week. Following the clip that aired during Sunday’s World Cup final, Doctor Who enthusiasts are getting a look at a second promo clip that reveals way more of Jodie Whittaker’s personality as the new Doctor. For example? In this video, we actually get to hear Thirteen speak.

While the football spot introduced us, if only vaguely, to the Doctor’s presumed new squad of time-travelling companions, this clip gives us some insight into the Doctor herself (herself—wow, that was fun to type). Whittaker’s Doctor comes across as highly excitable, completely reinvigorated, and perpetually surprised. Her raised eyebrows stand in direct opposition to her predecessor’s famously furrowed ones. Is anyone else getting some Matt Smith Eleventh Doctor vibes here?

We still don’t have a ton of intel on the upcoming season, but with this latest video something has shifted—the heartbreak over saying goodbye to Capaldi lingers but, especially now that we’ve seen her in action, we’re really excited to meet this new incarnation. When the Thirteenth Doctor promises “This is going to be fun,” we absolutely believe her.

BBC also recently released a few new images featuring Whittaker as the Doctor as well as her three new companions, Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh). Thirteen, Ryan, Yasmin, and Graham can be seen in (very colourful) action in BBC’s two brand-new Who Season 11 posters as well.

 

