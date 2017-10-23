Share This: The Cast Of Doctor Who’s Next Season Is Coming Together Space

Doctor Who fans have had several months to get used to—and excited about—the casting of Jodie Whittaker as Peter Capaldi’s successor. However, the last three months have left many in a heightened state of anticipation, waiting to find out what other actors will be involved in Season 11 of this celebrated series.

On Sunday, the BBC finally brought this situation into focus, announcing several new cast members, including Bradley Walsh (as Graham), Tosin Cole (as Ryan), and Mandip Gill (as Yasmin).

Meet the 13th Doctor’s new friends! Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/6l9iVkvu0d — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) October 22, 2017

We also know that Sharon D. Clarke has been cast in a mysterious “returning role,” which showrunner Chris Chibnall revealed in an official statement. “The new Doctor is going to need new friends,” he said. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin and Bradley to the Doctor Who family. They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D. Clarke is also joining the show.”

Doctor Who returns to Space in fall 2018 with 10 new episodes, including an extended season premiere that is rumoured to be feature-length.