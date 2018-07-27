Share This: Doctor Who Perfected The Comic-Con 2018 Game Sara

It may have only been Jodie Whittaker’s first visit to San Diego Comic-Con, but boy was it a good one.

We shared Doctor Who‘s first full-length Season 11 trailer, which debuted at Comic-Con 2018 (and has amassed over 5.4 million views as of this writing), just last week. But there’s a ton of other Who-related news we haven’t even touched on yet. For starters, Whittaker made a surprise appearance at Ashley Eckstein’s (the voice of Star Wars Forces of Destiny‘s Ahsoka Tano) Her Universe fashion show, an annual event held to showcase the latest in fangirl fashion. To celebrate Her Universe’s new Doctor Who line of clothing, Whittaker donned the Doctor’s unmistakable yellow suspenders and walked the runway with her brand-new Sonic Screwdriver in hand.

Whittaker dropped by the fashion show straight after participating in Comic-Con’s official Doctor Who panel, which took place in Comic-Con’s infamous Hall H (which seats a whopping 7,000 people). After presenting a cheeky video in which she realises that she can’t use the TARDIS to teleport her way to the convention, Whittaker was joined by Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yasmin), new Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and new executive producer Matt Strevens.

Moderated by IGN’s Terri Schwartz, the cast and crew talked about how Season 11 will be both fresh and familiar—perfect for drawing in new fans over 50 years into the show’s run. Chibnall also revealed that Season 11 will consist of 10 episodes and introduce fans to several new worlds, characters and monsters and hinted that viewers will find out how Thirteen becomes acquainted with her Sonic Screwdriver.

Over the last week or so, Whittaker also ran into a life-sized LEGO version of herself on the Comic-Con floor and graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con issue. Having to stare at your face (or a LEGO builder’s blocky interpretation of it) has got to be jarring, but they’re occurrences that’ll likely become much more common once Season 11 debuts and BBC releases its new line of Thirteen action figures to the public.

Check out Doctor’s Who‘s official Twitter account for even more Comic-Con 2018 highlights.