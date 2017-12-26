How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Say Goodbye To The Doctor’s Attack Eyebrows In This Who Tribute To Twelve

December 26, 2017
Corrina
doctor who

Stream 9 Seasons on CraveTV

We capped off the end of a nearly year-long goodbye to Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor last night with a half-hour special—ahead of the the full hour Christmas Special—that revisited Twelve’s best moments as the current Police Box-piloting Time Lord.

From his first time behind the dials and levers of the TARDIS (you’ll want to go easy on Thirteen for falling out of hers after you look back at Twelve asking Clara if she knows how to drive it) to his final, explosive moment (thank director Rachel Talalay for that), Whovians have travelled across galaxies and through centuries to the end of time with this singular Doctor… and now it’s time to say goodbye. Also, hello (because: regeneration, obvs).

“The End of an Era” also marks Steven Moffat’s exit from the series, so everything’s just a tiny bit emotional as we send off more than one Who favourite. Next season, for the first time in 12 years, we’ll have a Doctor Who without Moffat as Chris Chibnall takes over. We’ll also have a Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

doctor who

But until then, you can look back at the current team’s best work (think: “Blink” and “Vincent and the Doctor” and “Mummy on The Orient Express” and “Heaven Sent”) in the special below… before rewatching “Twice Upon A Time” here.

