New Year, New Traditions: Doctor Who’s Holiday Special Moves To New Year’s Day

2018 brought dozens of changes to the Whoniverse, and even though we’re closing in on the end of year, those changes show no sign of stopping.

Earlier this week, BBC announced that this winter, Doctor Who‘s traditional holiday special will be move from December 25 to January 1. That’s right, we’re getting a New Year’s Day special, y’all.

In an official statement released by BBC, Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said that the Who team is “thrilled to be starting the New Year with a bang…as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends face a terrifying alien threat in an action packed, hour long special adventure for all the family.” Who Season 11 has already introduced fans to a few new monsters, including the P’Ting and some giant mutant spiders, but only time will tell what exactly this “alien threat” will be.

The description for the New Year’s Day special is equally as ambiguous, warning viewers of a “terrifying evil…stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history.” While we’ll have to wait a week longer than usual to find out how Thirteen and her companions will defeat this evil, we’re sure the special will help get 2019 off on the right foot.

