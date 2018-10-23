How do you want to login to your Space account?

Watch Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker Laugh At Bradley Walsh And Get Complimented By Colin Baker

October 23, 2018
Hide your tweets, hide your blogs. Though it’s easy to forget, most of your most embarrassing/nerdy social media posts are out in the universe for everyone to see—including world-famous celebrities.

So when Jodie Whittaker stopped by Space HQ a few weeks ago, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to show her a few of said comments (despite her noticeable lack of social media activity). From hearing Whittaker’s voice for the very first time in Doctor Who’s Comic-Con teaser to getting acquainted with Thirteen and her companions through the official Doctor Who Season 11 trailer and sneak peek, Who fans have had tons to react to and comment on over the past few months—which means that Whittaker had a ton to react back to.

Watch Jodie Whittaker react to some of your online comments below to discover the meaning behind “let’s get a shift on,” find out more about Thirteen’s so-called “childish wonder,” and maybe even shed a tear or two (fair warning: the last comment’s a doozy). And, as always, check out a new episode of Doctor Who this Sunday 8e 5p.

