A Doctor Who Christmas Special Photo Has Sparked A Theory About An Old Episode

Seeing as this year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special “Twice Upon A Time” will be a farewell not only to Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi but to showrunner Steven Moffat, too, we’re expecting something pretty epic. Fans have already amassed theories about how the special might connect back to Capaldi’s first appearance as the Doctor (or at least his eyebrows’ first appearance as the Doctor’s eyebrows) in the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special “The Day of the Doctor.”

That episode put Gallifrey in peril and required the cooperation of Doctors One through Twelve to save their home planet and its ridiculously, impractically attired Time Lord denizens. The theory is that “Twice Upon a Time” could circle back to that point in the Twelfth Doctor’s story to explain how he got to be there, fighting for Gallifrey’s survival alongside the eleven other Doctors.

It’s this photo of David Bradley that provides the basis to back up that theory—or at least the idea that this new special might connect somehow to the 50th Anniversary episode.

Check out the TARDIS wall behind Bradley’s First Doctor. Recognize those white, hexagonal architectural flourishes? Radio Times points out that the decor in the First Doctor’s TARDIS is the same as inside the TARDIS in which Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor meets The Curator in “The Day of the Doctor” (that, of course, is Fourth Doctor actor Tom Baker). Here’s the evidence:

Is it possible that the Christmas Special could feature more than the three Doctors (One, Twelve, and Thirteen) we’ve already been promised? We’ll know in just a few weeks, when “Twice Upon a Time” airs on Space at 9e this December 25.