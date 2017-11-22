Share This: Christmas Is Coming—Are You Ready For The Doctor Who Special? Corrina

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: friends, family, food, all that stuff. And THEN, whether you’ve been naughty or nice, there’s the annual Doctor Who Christmas Special on December 25 at 9e 6p, the thing you schedule your holiday meals and present-opening sessions around.

This year’s instalment is extra special for more than a couple of reasons. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the big day:

1. “Twice Upon A Time” will be a multi-Doctor affair

Peter Capaldi will team up with Game of Thrones actor David Bradley who returns to the role of the First Doctor (Bradley first played him back in 2013 in An Adventure in Space and Time). The role, of course, was originated by William Hartnell in 1963. The very first episode of Who was titled “An Unearthly Child.”

2. One and Twelve won’t be the only Doctors on screen

The special, which marks the end of Peter Capaldi’s tenure as the Doctor, will also introduce us to Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteen in the regeneration scene we’ve been nervously waiting for since July.

3. Pearl Mackie will be back… and (if the rumours are true) so will another Companion

There are whispers that Jenna Coleman’s Clara might have a cameo in the special. When we last saw her she was travelling in classic diner-shaped TARDIS with Ashildr/Me—so could that mean an appearance by Maisie Williams, too? All fingers crossed.

4. Who regular Mark Gatiss will be playing a mysterious character called The Captain

Popular theories tie Gatiss’ character to Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart, hypothesizing that the two could be related, which makes a lot of sense when you consider the long history the Lethbridge-Stewart family has with Doctor Who. Another theory about Gatiss casts him as the real-life inventor of the TARDIS, err, Police Box: Gilbert Mackenzie Trench.

5. You can watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special right here on Space

The exact time the episode will air is still TBD, so stay tuned for more updates and time your turkey dinner accordingly.