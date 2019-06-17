How do you want to login to your Space account?

Doctor Sleep Director Explains How He Found The Grown Up Danny Torrance

June 17, 2019
Jon
Writer-director Mike Flanagan was facing a number of daunting challenges when he agreed to direct the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep. For one, he had to impress the author, but he was already in King’s good books due to his acclaimed 2017 adaptation of Gerald’s Game. The greater challenge was to be faithful to both King books, as well as Stanley Kubrick’s celebrated adaptation of The Shining—which King has always despised.

According to Flanagan, one way he honoured the 1980 movie was in casting Ewan McGregor as a grown up Danny Torrance. He explained this decision in a recent Q&A surrounding the release of the Doctor Sleep’s trailer:

“We definitely wanted it to be someone that looked like he could actually be the offspring of Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. More, though, it was about making sure we had someone who felt like Dan to us. I never really wanted to worry too much about making sure there was an element of Jack, because there really doesn’t need to be in Dan. His last memory of his father, he’s five years old. Ewan can still arch the brows and throw a mean smile at you. He can do it. But that was never really the point for us. It was really like, Okay, does he look he could be [their child]? Then, great… that’s plenty.”

Doctor Sleep arrives in theatres on November 8. Check out the trailer below.

