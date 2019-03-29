Share This: From Dumbo To Aladdin, Here Are All Of Disney’s Live-Action Remakes In The Works Brittany

The House of Mouse has been extremely busy as of late. Disney has been hard at work taking beloved animated classics like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book and reissuing them with shiny new live-action makeovers for some time now. Slowly but surely, the monolithic company will have successfully transplanted a live-action (or partial live-action) version of all its most popular properties over the next few years. Seriously, there are tons on the way, with more rumoured to follow.

If you’re having trouble recalling which soundtracks to memorise for the debut of your fave live-action Disney movie or just want a quick reference sheet, we’ve got you covered.





1. Dumbo

Release Date: March 29, 2019

Dumbo isn’t exactly the sunniest adventure in Disney’s vault, but it’s a heartwarming and memorable story that you probably loved when you were a child. With Tim Burton taking the helm this time around, it’s bringing the floppy-eared pachyderm into the real world. Viewers will join Colin Farrell as a war veteran who cares for Dumbo and Michael Keaton, the shady businessman who wants nothing more than to exploit the baby elephant for his own goals, on an adventure through the world of circus performers. Its debut trailer was breaking hearts before the movie even came out. Try to keep those cheeks dry.





2. Aladdin

Release Date: May 24, 2019

Aladdin looks as though it’s positively bursting at the seams with colour, fun musical numbers, and the fresh vibe we’ve always hoped for in a live-action rendition of the animated classic. With a star-studded cast that includes Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and the hilarious Will Smith as Genie, there’s a lot to be thankful for here. You want your fave Aladdin songs performed with new arrangements? A new, hot Jafar? Looks like your wish has been granted.





3. The Lion King

Release Date: July 19, 2019

We all know “The Circle of Life,” right? Looks like the song is inspiring the real world, with the upcoming CG-animated version of The Lion King. Don’t let the marketing machine fool you—this one isn’t live-action, but it’s close enough. We’ve seen quite a bit of this version already, with a truly adorable Simba and plenty of A-listers voicing memorable characters from our childhood. Picture it: Donald Glover as Simba? Beyoncé as Nala? You’ve got to be kidding us. It’s going to be one of the most exciting of all the Disney remakes, by far.





4. Mulan

Release Date: TBA

Mulan has always been one of the most empowering Disney movies with a badass female character at the forefront, and the live-action version looks like it’s going to deliver the same kind of ass-kicking content. Directed by filmmaker Niki Caro and starring Liu Yifei as Mulan, Donnie Yen, and Jet Li, it looks like it’s more than capable of taking the beloved, inspirational story and breathing new life into it.





5. Lady and the Tramp

Release Date: TBA

This is the most beautiful live-action remake we can think of—and they don’t call it bella notte, but Lady and the Tramp. It’s set to premiere on Disney’s upcoming Disney+ streaming service, with Justin Theroux taking on the role of Tramp. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson has been tapped for the glamorous role of Lady. Charlie Bean is set to direct, and while we have no idea what the art direction might look like for this one, it surely won’t be using real dogs… Will it?





6. Pinocchio

Release Date: TBA

Ok, we’ll admit it. A live-action Pinocchio is going to be wild. It’s another remake that we haven’t heard much about just yet, though, other than that the latest director in talks to handle the project is Paddington 2‘s Paul King. But there have been some interesting names involved in the past, with Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Thomas Anderson working on their own visions of the classic Disney tale. It’s not clear just yet what kind of movie this will be, but we’re hoping some kind of practical effects are used for Pinocchio—and that the totally trippy donkey scene is left in. Bring it on!





7. The Little Mermaid

Release Date: TBA

Disney is planning on hitting all of its “Disney Renaissance” flicks as it takes on Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and yes, The Little Mermaid. Given that it’s one of the most popular Disney movies out there (who doesn’t love Ariel?) we’re practically salivating over the thought of a movie starring a “real” mermaid and our favourite sea witch, Ursula. The original songwriter, Alan Menken, is attached to the project, and even cooler than that, Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda—a Little Mermaid super fan himself—has been tapped to produce. We can’t wait to hear more about this one. When it comes to a live-action Little Mermaid, we’ve gotta say: We just wanna be part of your world.





8. Peter Pan

Release Date: TBA

Though there have been several live-action Peter Pan flicks over the years (Hook comes to mind), Disney still sees fit to bring a new one into the fold. Director David Lowery is on board, but we haven’t heard any new details about the movie or where filming currently stands (or if it even has a script yet). This whimsical tale can and does work in the real world, as we’ve seen in the past, so it’ll be great to see this classic adventure spun for a modern audience.





9. Lilo & Stitch

Release Date: TBA

This is another Disney film we admittedly know nothing about, save for the fact that it’s snagged the same producers from the live-actionAladdin adaptation, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Mike Van Waes is reportedly in talks to pen the script, but we’ll have to wait and see what comes of this one. As far as the original movie goes, we’re hoping to see plenty of little Lilo and her bizarre mannerisms. Stitch would have to pull a Detective Pikachu and go full-CG, but as long as the movie contains plenty of Elvis Presley, we’re down.





10. Snow White

Release Date: TBA

Disney brought a new version of Cinderella to the big screen, so Snow White seemed like a no-brainer. Screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) will be tackling the script, and Oscar- and Tony-winning songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) will be creating original songs for the movie. As long as we still get to see a new Evil Queen, it won’t matter what kind of songs there are. This time around, it would be amazing if Snow White could avoid being kissed by a total stranger after falling asleep, though.



