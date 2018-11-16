How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

First Dumbo Trailer Is Here To Fill The Greatest Showman-Sized Hole In Your Heart

November 16, 2018
Alissa
dumbo-live-action-trailer-space

The first full-length trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo has finally arrived and it is capital-M Majestic.

As the story goes, human greed quickly derails sweet, sneezy, Dear Baby Dumbo’s charming beginnings. When circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) realizes his big-eared elephant can fly, he quickly turns from local laughingstock into the show’s star attraction. Dumbo’s popularity soon catches the attention of entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who—blinded by the dollar signs in his eyes—wants to capitalize on the phenomenon and present him in his own Dreamland.

Things really go south when Dumbo’s mom is ripped away from him, rendering him depressed and gravely distressing his young, loving caretakers, Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins). It’s up to them and their dad, Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) to save their sweet beast from the nightmare.

The short preview is full of soaring visuals that bring to mind The Greatest Showman, last year’s circus hit that had serious box-office staying power. Of course, this time the story is more of a cautionary tale about humanity than a celebration of show business.

Check out the trailer above. Dumbo hits theatres March 29, 2019.

 

Trending
RELATED
ralph-breaks-the-internet-review-lead
News
Ralph Breaks The Internet For His BFF In Wreck-It Ralph’s Cyber Se...
stan-lee-sam-raimi-spider-man-cameo
News
Sam Raimi Didn’t Want Stan Lee In His Spider-Man Movies
watchmen-hbo-series-lead
News
Tim Blake Nelson Hints At The Game Plan For HBO’s Watchmen
game-of-thrones-season-8-return
News
We Finally Know When Game Of Thrones Is Coming Back