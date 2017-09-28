Share This: Deadpool Director Tim Miller Explains How He’s Making Terminator ‘Fresh For The Fans’ Jon

Over the last week, we’ve shared updates on the Terminator franchise from both James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger, but what about the man being tasked with directing the next instalment? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tim Miller (Deadpool) offered a hint of his vision for the new film—and it draws heavily on the 70-year-old Arnie’s advanced age.

“I haven’t talked to Arnold about this, so I could get in trouble, but because he’s been in all the other movies—unlike Linda—I do think there needs to be a reason to be different here,” he explained. “In Genisys, he looked… he was a slightly gussied-up version of the old Terminator. I think we should embrace his age. And that’s what’s going to make it interesting and fresh for the fans.”

As for the thematic and technological issues in play this time around, Miller acknowledges that the evolving potential of artificial intelligence is currently on his mind. “I know [Stephen] Hawking and [Elon] Musk think we can put some roadblocks in there,” he said of impending AI threats. “I’m not so sure we can. I can’t imagine what a truly artificial intelligence will make of us. Jim’s brought some experts in to talk to us, and it’s really interesting to hear their perspective. Generally, they’re scared as sh*t, which makes me scared.”

The next Terminator movie now seems to be scheduled for July 26, 2019. While this is not a sequel to Terminator Genisys—and Miller clearly doesn’t approve of the way that movie integrated Schwarzenegger’s age—T5 offers our best clue of what an old version of the title character might look like, so check out the trailer below.