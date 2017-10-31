Share This: Director Taika Waititi Admits Thor: Ragnarok Was Almost A Disaster Jon

As DC has repeatedly illustrated, superhero movies can enjoy enormous success, even without critical praise. That hasn’t stopped Marvel from repeatedly doing whatever it takes to impress critics and audiences alike. The near-unanimous acclaim for Marvel’s films mirrors the unconditional love Pixar has enjoyed over the years, but Thor: Ragnarok is an especially extreme case—with some declaring it Marvel’s best-reviewed film to date. In fact, no less an authority than Marvel/DC veteran Joss Whedon came right out and called the film a masterpiece:

However, director Taika Waititi claims this triumph was far from a sure thing. In fact, early cuts of the film were downright disastrous. “We failed miserably and had a funny first 10 minutes and then a super-boring rest of the movie,” he told CBR. “But that’s luckily why you have such a long time in post-production, because you can test all these things out and get the very best film that you can.”

It’s not uncommon for a film to go through major changes in the editing room, but Waititi suggests Thor: Ragnarok was an unusually tough nut to crack. “It was very tricky,” he explained. “We spent a lot of time in post-production, actually, figuring that out. It’s a very hard thing to strike that balance throughout two hours and 30 minutes—however many minutes this thing is—for that much time that you’re engaging in a film.”

Riding a wave of critical acclaim, Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out the trailer below.