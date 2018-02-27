Share This: Red Sparrow Director Francis Lawrence Admits He Messed Up Constantine Jon

In 2005, celebrated music video director Francis Lawrence made an enormously successful leap to movies with Constantine, an adaptation of DC’s Hellblazer that grossed an impressive $230 million worldwide. While this success propelled Lawrence to more blockbuster success—on I Am Legend and three Hunger Games movies—he has no trouble seeing the shortcomings of his debut.

“I would definitely give it more levity,” he told Coming Soon. “It’s tricky because, if I’m starting from scratch, I would have had him—like in the material—be blonde and English, right? I wasn’t the first one hired on the movie, so it’s a whole different thing, but it’s tricky because I love Keanu and I think he did a great job in the movie and all of that, but it’s a tough, tough thing.”

Keanu issues notwithstanding, Lawrence acknowledged that the film’s major weaknesses stem from the script and failed efforts to land a PG-13 rating. “The biggest things I would change are in the story,” he explained. “I think it gets too bogged down in supernatural gobbledygook at the end of the movie. If I’d known we were getting an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie. We followed all the PG-13 rules, but still got an R, so it’s not really an R.”

Lawrence’s latest film, Red Sparrow, arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out the trailer below.