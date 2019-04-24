How do you want to login to your Space account?

Detective Pikachu Reactions Confirm That Everyone Still Loves Pikachu

April 24, 2019
Brittany
detective-pikachu-first-reactions

The verdict is in: People are loving Detective Pikachu.

Journalists, critics, and influencers descended upon Tokyo to check out one of the first screenings of the first live-action Pokémon movie (with a lot of help from CG characters, of course), and it looks like they came away happier than a Meowth with a handful of shiny coins. In case you’re not up on Pokémon lore, that’s super happy.

The movie, which follows a young man named Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), centres around a talking Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) who also happens to be a detective. When Tim meets Pikachu, who apparently only speaks to him, they team up on a mission to figure out what’s happened to Tim’s missing father. Of course, there’s a lot more to the story than that, and an abundance of Pokémon to look out for. It looks like an absolute joy for fans of the series, and we can’t wait to see it. Luckily, it looks like early reactions mirror that positivity.

IGN’s Terri Schwartz gushed over how adorable Pikachu was, noting that the movie “completely nails the world of Pokémon.”

IMDb’s Ian de Borja echoed Schwartz’s sentiments about Pikachu, calling the movie itself “painfully cute” and insisting it will make you “wish you lived in the world of Pokémon more than you probably already do.”

Comicbook’s Megan Peters called the movie a “heartfelt and authentic take on the franchise.”

Collider’s Dave Trumbore came out of the movie wishing Ryme City was real because he “really wants a Pokémon pal.”

Nerdist’s Dan Casey called the flick “pure joy from start to finish,” noting there were “plenty of deep cuts for Pokémon fans.”

JoBlo’s Paul Shirey called it “silly, heartfelt, and chock full of Pokémon.”

YouTubers Simon and Martina called the movie “delightful,” noting that it “brings your favourite Pokémon to life in a super vivid and very real way.”

It sounds like Detective Pikachu is going to be a must-see when it comes to theatres on May 10. Be prepared for its debut by checking out our guide to some of the Pokémon you’ll see hanging out in the movie.

