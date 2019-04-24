Share This: Detective Pikachu Reactions Confirm That Everyone Still Loves Pikachu Brittany

The verdict is in: People are loving Detective Pikachu.

Journalists, critics, and influencers descended upon Tokyo to check out one of the first screenings of the first live-action Pokémon movie (with a lot of help from CG characters, of course), and it looks like they came away happier than a Meowth with a handful of shiny coins. In case you’re not up on Pokémon lore, that’s super happy.

The movie, which follows a young man named Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), centres around a talking Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) who also happens to be a detective. When Tim meets Pikachu, who apparently only speaks to him, they team up on a mission to figure out what’s happened to Tim’s missing father. Of course, there’s a lot more to the story than that, and an abundance of Pokémon to look out for. It looks like an absolute joy for fans of the series, and we can’t wait to see it. Luckily, it looks like early reactions mirror that positivity.

IGN’s Terri Schwartz gushed over how adorable Pikachu was, noting that the movie “completely nails the world of Pokémon.”

I just got out of #DetectivePikachu and my first thought is OMG HOW DID THEY MAKE PIKACHU SO CUTE!!! It completely nails the world of Pokémon, and just seeing their amazing live action creature designs is worth the price of admission. If you love Pokémon, you’ll love this movie. pic.twitter.com/Z7oS42JlDd — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 24, 2019

IMDb’s Ian de Borja echoed Schwartz’s sentiments about Pikachu, calling the movie itself “painfully cute” and insisting it will make you “wish you lived in the world of Pokémon more than you probably already do.”

#DetectivePikachu is painfully cute, jam packed with action and will make you wish you lived in the world of #Pokémon more than you probably already do. pic.twitter.com/V33JOkUP3u — Ian de Borja (@iandeborja_) April 24, 2019

Comicbook’s Megan Peters called the movie a “heartfelt and authentic take on the franchise.”

It‘s a hit for #DetectivePikachu. Pokemon fans new & old will rejoice in this heartfelt and authentic take on the franchise. @Legendary and @wbpictures have nailed this live-action adaptation. I laughed hard and felt my heart swell. This Pokemon film is just the start! pic.twitter.com/I0R9fSHpfU — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 24, 2019

Collider’s Dave Trumbore came out of the movie wishing Ryme City was real because he “really wants a Pokémon pal.”

Just saw #DetectivePikachu here in Tokyo and, man, I wish Ryme City was a real place because I really want a Pokémon pal. pic.twitter.com/4cvtG0Uquu — LoTron Prime Dave Trumbore (@DrClawMD) April 24, 2019

Nerdist’s Dan Casey called the flick “pure joy from start to finish,” noting there were “plenty of deep cuts for Pokémon fans.”

#DetectivePikachu is a pure joy from start to finish. It’s a heartfelt, relentlessly charming story filled with excellent worldbuilding. Plenty of deep cuts for #Pokémon fans. There must’ve been a grass-type in the theater because I got surprisingly misty-eyed in parts. pic.twitter.com/LMKp6TG1a1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

JoBlo’s Paul Shirey called it “silly, heartfelt, and chock full of Pokémon.”

Had a fun time with Detective Pikachu. Silly, heartfelt and chock full of Pokémon, which makes for some great world building in what is sure to spin off into one hell of a franchise. Perfectly suited for fans and non-fans alike. #DetectivePikachu @DetPikachuMovie @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) April 24, 2019

YouTubers Simon and Martina called the movie “delightful,” noting that it “brings your favourite Pokémon to life in a super vivid and very real way.”

Just saw the #DetectivePikachu movie and it was delightful! It brings your favourite Pokémon to life in a super vivid and very real way. And Pikachu? He was absolutely adorable.Relentlessly cute. Pokémon fans, prepare yourselves! #wbpartner pic.twitter.com/4tl4Sbqmf4 — Simon and Martina (@eatyourkimchi) April 24, 2019

It sounds like Detective Pikachu is going to be a must-see when it comes to theatres on May 10. Be prepared for its debut by checking out our guide to some of the Pokémon you’ll see hanging out in the movie.



