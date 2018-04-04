Share This: Take A Deep Dive Into Westworld Corporate Chaos On Delos Destinations’ Crazy Site Corrina

It’s possible to spend a good chunk of the work day pouring over the internal emails of Delos Destinations employees. Delos is the (obviously fictional) corporation behind destination parks like Westworld and Shogun World. Shogun World (if you haven’t been paying close attention to the little glimpses revealed in the latest Westworld trailers) is another destination park that seems set to play a role in the series’ second season. The Delos Destinations site, which features a video about the company’s Westworld park, looks like it’s on the verge of releasing a similar video that could give us a better look at Shogun. For now, there’s just a photo… and this:

“For those for whom Westworld is not enough, the true connoisseur of gore can indulge their fantasies with the slash of a katana. Modeled after Japan’s Edo period, Shogun World offers a chance for guests to embrace their inner warrior, in a landscape of highest beauty and darkest horror. Let your true self take shape in the land where self-discovery is an art form.”

And we thought the Wild West was brutal.

But there’s more. Click on the Careers link at the top of the page and then hit the login button on the Careers page. That will take you to a cache of internal company emails that document the chaos going on inside the company—and strongly hint at the disaster to come. Here’s an example:

If you click long enough, you’ll also come across diagrams detailing the narrative structure for characters in the park, rumours about employee misconduct, mock-ups for ‘Wanted’ posters, and sexy exchanges between some of the company’s higher-ups. Explore at your leisure… there is a LOT of employee misconduct documented there for your entertainment (the crew in Livestock Management and Manufacturing are some serious troublemakers).

Westworld returns to HBO Canada April 22.