Deadpool 2

Everything We Know About The Surprise PG-13 Deadpool Movie

October 3, 2018
Jon

Ryan Reynolds has made it clear that the surprise Deadpool movie scheduled for a Christmas release owes some debt to The Princess Bride, but little else has been revealed about this unexpected sequel/spinoff. Some have speculated that it’s a family friendly re-telling of Deadpool 2 given the film’s PG-13 ratingbut it’s impossible to tell what Deadpool’s saying to Fred Savage in the mysterious image below:

deadpool-christmas-movie-savage

Few people are in a position to offer any additional details, but there’s at least one exception: Deadpool/Deadpool 2 producer Simon Kinberg. In a recent interview with Collider, he was asked to share more details—and he refused to cooperate. “Zero percent am I answering anything,” he said. “You’re going to get nothing on that, other than my admiration for the way that Ryan and the studio has managed to keep it a secret up to this point.”

While Kinberg managed to keep the details under wraps, he did offer additional praise for Reynolds. “Ryan Reynolds and his studio—but I will give credit to Ryan Reynolds more than anyone else—is extraordinary at figuring out ways to get around the system,” he explained. “And be clever, both in terms of getting attention when it comes to viral stuff and in terms of deflecting attention when it comes to something like this. In the same way that Beyoncé and Kanye can drop an album out of nowhere, Ryan figured out a way to drop a movie out of nowhere.”

The official title of the new Deadpool film has yet to be released, but BBC journalist Lizo Mzimba has heard it’s called The Deadpool Before Christmas. Whether that’s accurate or not, you’ll be able to experience the unlikely pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Fred Savage in theatres come December 21. Check out the trailers for Deadpool and Deadpool 2 below.

