Deadpool Wished Betty White A Happy Birthday In The Most Deadpool Way Possible

Deadpool continues to put his love for The Golden Girls on full display! In celebration of Betty White’s 96th birthday, the Deadpool Movie account tweeted a sweet message to the woman who portrayed Rose Nylund on the classic sitcom.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @BettyMWhite,” the tweet began. “Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies!”

The note included a shot of Deadpool admiring a framed photo of the actress while sipping a martini and enjoying a hot dog, a reference to White recently telling Parade Magazine that she partially attributes her long, happy life to vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

Just under one week prior, Deadpool lead Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Wade Wilson’s favourite Golden Girl, Bea Arthur—who played Dorothy Zbornak in the seven-season series—by posting a promo shot of the anti-hero’s twin katanas inscribed with her/their name. (The katanas are named Bea and Arthur in her honour.)

In 2015, the film also celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Golden Girls with a tweet, and Reynolds made sure Wade threw Arthur some love in the first film by wearing a tank with her face on it.