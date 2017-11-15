How do you want to login to your Space account?

Deadpool

New Deadpool 2 Teaser Offers Fans A Provocative Painting Lesson

November 15, 2017
Jon

More than anything else, the success of Deadpool can be attributed to the many ways the film challenges superhero movie conventions. Judging from Deadpool 2’s new teaser, this also extends into the world of marketing. Rather than offer the usual assembly of action, wise cracks, and cliffhangers, this video bypasses film clips altogether, preferring to deliver a playful parody/tribute to famed TV painter, Bob Ross—that’s full of sexual innuendo, drug references, and other examples of Deadpool’s signature irreverence.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Deadpool, Cable, and Domino creator Rob Liefeld expressed impassioned—and somewhat tongue-in-cheek—enthusiasm for this bizarre new teaser. “Proving once again that Ryan Reynolds is the living embodiment of all things Deadpool, the fans should study every frame of this magnificent work for its pure unadulterated genius,” he said. “As always, I’m in awe. Aren’t we all?”

Recognizing that this teaser has pretty much nothing to do with the movie itself, Liefeld added, “Oh yeah, and the movie looks good too!” Find out if Deadpool 2 lives up to that hype when it arrives in theatres on June 1, 2018.

 

