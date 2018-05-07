Share This: Deadpool 2’s Cable Has A Secret Romcom Obsession Jon

When it comes to superhero movies, Josh Brolin doesn’t seem to be putting up much resistance. Even after appearing in 2010’s Jonah Hex—a DC adaptation that stands as one of the few superhero flops of the last decade—he has returned to the subgenre to play Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2. According to the actor, the latter came about thanks to an unexpected source of inspiration.

“I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself,” he said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I told Ryan [Reynolds]. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.’”

While Reynolds is familiar with Brolin’s claim, he remains unconvinced. “He’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough,” the actor explained. “I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second.”

Deadpool 2 arrives in theatres on May 18. Check out the trailer below.