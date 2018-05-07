How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2’s Cable Has A Secret Romcom Obsession

May 7, 2018
Jon
deadpool-2-cable-romcom

When it comes to superhero movies, Josh Brolin doesn’t seem to be putting up much resistance. Even after appearing in 2010’s Jonah Hex—a DC adaptation that stands as one of the few superhero flops of the last decade—he has returned to the subgenre to play Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2. According to the actor, the latter came about thanks to an unexpected source of inspiration.

“I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself,” he said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I told Ryan [Reynolds]. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.’”

While Reynolds is familiar with Brolin’s claim, he remains unconvinced. “He’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough,” the actor explained. “I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second.”

Deadpool 2 arrives in theatres on May 18. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
black-panther-designer-ruth-carter-interview
News
Black Panther Designer Ruth Carter On Her Kick-Ass, 3D-Printed Costumes
soul-stone-avengers-4
News
Is The Soul Stone The Key To Saving The Universe In Avengers 4?
quentin-tarantino-lord-of-the-rings
News
Did Quentin Tarantino Almost Direct The Lord of the Rings?
deadpool-2-celine-dion
News
Did Deadpool Just Upstage Céline Dion In Their New Music Video?
INNERSPACE CLIPS