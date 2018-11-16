Share This: New Deadly Class Trailer Promises Ancient Mystery And Teen Angst Jon

Series Premiere January 16

With Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo on board as executive producers, Deadly Class has a stellar comic book adaptation pedigree. It doesn’t hurt that it’s also based on the acclaimed Image Comics series written by Rick Remender. Described as “a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst,” the series follows a group of students at a top secret San Francisco high school—for the assassins of tomorrow.

According to Joe Russo, the appeal of Deadly Class goes way beyond its genre elements. “The thing that excites us most about genre is that when you mix it with something much more complicated it elevates it and changes it and surprises you,” he told Deadline. “So, I think that the coming of age aspect, when you combine it with something different, which in this case is a lead character who’s in an existential crisis, it makes it incredibly compelling. Also, Rick Remender as a writer and how he understands the voice of this character, of this world, is tremendous and brilliant.”

That overview leaves some key questions unanswered, but the official synopsis tells you everything you need to know: “Deadly Class follows Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a homeless teen recruited into King’s Dominion, a storied elite private school where the students are the children of the world’s most feared crime bosses. Under the leadership of Master Lin (Benedict Wong), Marcus is forced to maintain his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, which includes hand to hand combat and poisons, all while navigating vicious social cliques, and facing his own adolescent uncertainties. Set against the backdrop of late ’80s counter culture, based on the successful graphic novels of the same name, Deadly Class is a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.”

Deadly Class comes to Space on January 16. Check out the trailer below.