News

5 Things To Keep In Mind Ahead Of The Deadly Class Series Premiere

January 16, 2019
Corrina

Series Premiere Tonight at 10 p.m. ET

Deadly Class is almost in session. The new teen action series is on the verge of having its bloody television debut, and we can’t wait to be beyond scared (like, even more than we were in actual high school). Ahead of the series premiere, we’ve put together a list of need-to-know facts about the brand new show. Check it out:

1. Its Origins

deadly-class-vertical-new-11-29

Deadly Class is based on a comic book written by Rick Remender. And it’s set in the ‘80s—so expect killer (literally) 1980s fashion and music.

 

2. Ronald Reagan

deadly-class-5-things-reagan

ICYMI, he wasn’t a good guy. Sure, he looks pretty tame in the long orange shadow cast by the current U.S. president, but back in the ‘80s Reagan was the guy who cut mental health funding and turned thousands of psychiatric patients out into the streets.

 

3. The Characters

deadly-class-series-guide-master-lin

A couple of them might look familiar to you. Master Lin, the academic overlord of King’s Dominion, is played by Benedict Wong of Dr. Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Martian fame. Kuroki Syndicate leader Saya is also played by X-Men: Apocalypse and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Lana Condor.

 

4. WTF is King’s Dominion?

deadly-class-5-things-kings-dominion

For Deadly Class neophytes, we’ve got your cheat sheet: King’s Dominion is a secret school for teen would-be assassins. The popular and/or powerful kids come from big name crime families and already have murder on their CVs. The other kids? They’re the ‘Rats’—and they are treated as such.

 

5. There Will Be Blood

deadly-class-5-things-blood

The body count for the first episode sets the series’ tone as deaths (both recent and not so recent) pile up on screen. No one’s graduating unscathed.

 

Deadly Class debuts tonight at 10e 7p. Watch the official series trailer below.

