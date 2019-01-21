Share This: Benjamin Wadsworth Gives Us An Inside Scoop On The First Episode Of Deadly Class Space

Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET

Have you watched the first episode of Deadly Class yet? If not, check it out now or else you’ll be spoiled by our exclusive interview with Benjamin Wadsworth aka Marcus, Deadly Class‘ cynical but well-meaning protagonist.

In the interview, Wadsworth walks us through the scene in which Marcus and Willie (Luke Tennie) attempt and eventually succeed to kill Rory, Marcus’ longtime aggressor, to complete a lethal assignment given to them by the ruthless Master Lin (Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Wong). Watching the scene definitely took an emotional toil, but it turns out that filming the scene was (unsurprisingly) even more intense—though Wadsworth did get to walk away from a dumpster fire in slow motion. It’s the little victories.

Wadsworth also talks about bonding with Tennie prior to filming the scene and hints at what’s to come for Marcus and the other students at King’s Dominion. Check out the full interview below, and watch the Deadly Class series premiere here for free.