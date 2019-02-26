Share This: We Put Deadly Class’ Benjamin Wadsworth’s ’80s Knowledge To The Test Space

The ’80s brought us movies big (Back to the Future) and small (Can’t Buy Me Love) that will likely be shared with new audiences for decades to come. However, Millennials (and now Gen Z-ers) likely aren’t as familiar with these films as the people who watched them when they first hit theatres.

We put that theory to the test by giving Deadly Class' Benjamin Wadsworth (Marcus) a '80s movie quote quiz. Wadsworth has an advantage given that Deadly Class is actually set in the '80s (they even did their own Breakfast Club-inspired episode this season), but does he know his Dirty Dancing from his Flashdance? Or his Karate Kid from his Kung Fu Panda? For his sake, let's hope so.

See how Wadsworth fared below