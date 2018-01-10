Share This: David Harbour Says He Might Be Doing Some ‘Crooning’ In Hellboy Crystal

David Harbour isn’t just a pretty face—he’s a pretty decent singer, too. Or at least that’s what he told MTV News on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday (January 7).

“I am a triple threat,” Harbour told MTV News. (By our calculations, Harbour, you’re way more than a triple threat: actor, activist, motivational speaker, dancer, dad(dy), sitting president of the Joe Keery Fan Club—the list of talents goes on and on.)

“I don’t know if you know this,” he continued, “but I’m also a singer, or at least there was a little bit of crooning that Hellboy may or may not do in the film.” If there’s singing, does that also mean there’s a bit of dancing? Because that worked out so well for Stranger Things.

Harbour just wrapped filming on the Hellboy reboot in Europe, an experience he could only sum up in one word: “crazy.” In the superhero flick, out in 2019, Harbour steps into the role of the titular wise-cracking, half-demon.

“It was the hardest job I’ve ever done,” he said. “The action that I’m doing in the movie, the rolling around on the ground and punching—things that a 40-year-old man should not be doing—and on top of that, the tremendous amount of prosthetics and makeup, but at the end of the day we would shoot some pretty beautiful stuff. And pretty unique stuff for this type of universe.”

While Harbour couldn’t reveal too much about his anticipated turn as the Dark Horse Comics character, he did add that fans shouldn’t expect a whole lot of CGI in the Neil Marshall-directed film. “A lot of it [was] very practical,” he said. “Practical monsters and practical fights—not a lot of CGI.”

For more on Hellboy and his “infatuation” with his Stranger Things costar Joe Keery, watch the video above.