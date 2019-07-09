Share This: Is David Gordon Green Planning Back-To-Back Halloween Sequels? Jon

Given the massive $250 million box office gross of last year’s Halloween, a sequel is an inevitability, but we still don’t know if Jamie Lee Curtis or director David Gordon Green plan to return. While nothing has been officially confirmed, Bloody Disgusting has heard from “an extremely reliable insider” that Green will definitely be back—and he plans to shoot back-to-back sequels that could both be released in the same month! This rumour is both irresistible and somewhat plausible, particularly in light of remarks co-writer Danny McBride made to Entertainment Weekly about the original plan for last year’s Halloween.

“We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back,” he said. “Then we were like, ‘Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again. So, let’s not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren’t going to like.’ So, we were like, ‘Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t.’ But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

You can expect at least one (and possibly two) new Halloween movies to arrive in October 2020. Check out the trailer for last year’s Halloween revival below.