David Fincher Explains Why He Refused To Make A Star Wars Movie

While Lucasfilm’s Disney era is off to a strong start, the company regrettably hired a string of inexperienced filmmakers who prematurely left their projects, namely Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Josh Trank, and Colin Trevorrow. The closest the company has come to hiring a seasoned old pro is Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Ron Howard, a Hollywood journeyman with little discernible style or sensibility. However, it turns out Lucasfilm did approach at least one certified master: David Fincher. The most meticulous director in Hollywood, he got his start working on the crew of Return of the Jedi, so he would seem to have all the necessary qualifications—except an interest in directing a Star Wars movie.

“I can’t imagine the kind of intestinal fortitude one has to have following up the success of these last two,” he said on the latest episode of The Empire Film Podcast, after acknowledging that he did discuss the possibility with producer Kathleen Kennedy. “That’s a whole other level. One is that you have to endure the withering abuse of Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, and the other is you have to live up to a billion or a billion-five, and that becomes its own kind of pressure.”

As Fincher sees it, The Empire Strikes Back’s Irvin Kershner was in a good position. “He had a pretty great script and he had the middle story,” Fincher explained. “He didn’t have to worry about where it started and he didn’t have to worry about where it ended. And he had the great reveal.” While it’s not clear which film Fincher was approached to direct, the necessary commitment proved too much for the filmmaker. “You’d have to really be sure this is what you wanted to do because either way it’s two years of your life, 14 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Fincher is currently developing a script for World War Z 2 (“we’re hoping to get a piece of material that’s a reason to make a movie, not an excuse to make a movie”), which is likely to hit theatres in 2019 or 2020.