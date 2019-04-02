Share This: Dark Phoenix Director And Co-Star Promise Some X-Men Upgrades Jon

While X-Men: Dark Phoenix taps into a story that was previously explored in X-Men: The Last Stand, director Simon Kinberg—who only served as a writer on the earlier film—had no trouble finding room for improvement.

“I really felt that one of the mistakes we made with X-Men 3, which told in a way the Dark Phoenix story but it was the subplot of that film, one of the mistakes we made was that we didn’t go cosmic with it, like the comics,” he told Digital Spy. “I think that was a time in superhero movies where that just wasn’t being done, and now we live in a time with Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, and so many comic book movies are interstellar and cosmic that we felt like this was an opportunity to do our version of that.”

According to Dark Phoenix co-star Alexandra Shipp, that’s not the film’s only X-Men upgrade. “It’s really fun to be a part of a movie that is more explorative of their female characters,” she said. “For a long time, especially with X-Men, we’re just, like, the big tits in the back. What’s great about this is we’ve grown as a group, as a family, and there’s something we can really build on as individuals. Everyone’s different. We’re not just boobs and that’s nice.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theatres on June 7. Check out the trailer below.