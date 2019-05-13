Share This: New Dark Phoenix Footage Takes Us Back To X-Men’s Beginnings Brittany

The latest Dark Phoenix trailer is much more than footage from the upcoming Jean Grey (Sophie Turner)-centric film.

It’s also a celebration of the entire X-Men saga, beginning with the very first movie back in 2000. From the opening moments of the clip, we see a veritable menagerie of mutants, all of whom have been on the big screen at one point or another over the last two decades, looking back on what’s made the franchise such an intriguing set of movies all along.

Dark Phoenix follows Jean Grey’s metamorphosis into a villainous character as she begins to come to terms with her devastating powers. It’s Sophie Turner’s first solo movie as the character, and we can’t wait to see how things play out. In terms of what Jean’s powers can do, let’s just say they’re far more destructive than what most of the other X-Men are capable of. And it’s not technically Jean who’s doing all the damage—it’s her superpowered alter ego Phoenix, who wants to do bad. And she does it well.

Along with the IMAX-exclusive trailer, 20th Century Fox released a featurette exploring the X-Men legacy as a whole, taking a nostalgic look back at some of the franchise’s biggest moments over the years ahead of Dark Phoenix’s release.

With Dark Phoenix rumoured to be the final entry in the X-Men cinematic saga, it looks like they’re really pulling out all the stops with this one. If you’re a Jean Grey fan, it looks like one hell of a bombastic ride. And Sophie Turner rarely disappoints.

The movie’s set to feature a star-studded cast, including James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and Evan Peters (Quicksilver).

Dark Phoenix is set to hit theatres on June 7.



