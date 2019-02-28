Share This: Jean Grey Is Reborn In Latest Dark Phoenix Trailer Brittany

Sophie Turner embodies the powerful Jean Grey as she valiantly attempts to control the power raging inside her in the latest Dark Phoenix trailer.

A lengthy clip debuted on Thursday (February 28) with some intriguing new footage of the latest instalment in the X-Men film series.

“Why did you make me do that?” a tearful Jean sobs in the rain at the beginning of the clip. The trailer sets up a series of powerful flashbacks to let us in on some sort of disconcerting incident that the young woman has just gone through. We see a few brief flashes of the explosion that imbues Jean with powers, as well as a heart to heart with former ally Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence).

“I’m not giving up on you, Jean. You’re my family, Jean, no matter what,” Mystique asserts calmly, but it’s to no avail.

As Mystique pleads with Jean to understand that she can be helped and the X-Men clan isn’t going to give up on her, the Phoenix inside Jean has other plans, and the confrontation doesn’t quite go well. Jean doesn’t understand how to control the forces raging inside her, so she turns to an alien portrayed by Jessica Chastain in a few of the new scenes, who is all for Jean embracing her power and essentially becoming a godlike figure. That’s probably bad news for everyone.

Interspersed with a few more explosive scenes of what Jean’s power can really do and Professor Xavier warning the X-Men that Jean very well may kill them all are moments of levity and heartbreak. What has Jean become, and how does the team stop it?

The upcoming superhero film is based on Jean Grey’s superpowered malevolent alter ego Phoenix following a botched mission to space. It’s meant to be the 12th instalment of the X-Men movie series, and is the sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Grey has devastating telekinetic powers and the physical manifestation of the Phoenix Force, making her someone you have to handle with kid gloves. She’s an extremely important part of the X-Men universe, and this movie looks to capture the tragedy of how Jean deals with her upsetting powers quite well.

Dark Phoenix will feature a star-studded cast, including James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and Evan Peters (Quicksilver).

Looks like a movie you’ll want to ready some tissues for as you pound the popcorn, because things are gonna get serious. Dark Phoenix is set to fly into theatres June 7, 2019.





