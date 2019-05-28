Share This: Jean Grey Takes Action In New Dark Phoenix Sneak Peeks Adina

These past few months have been filled with releases of highly anticipated films. Come June 7, yet another exciting film will be out in theatres—Dark Phoenix, the final film in the main X-Men series and a sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse.

To prepare for the upcoming release and get viewers excited, 20th Century Fox has released a few clips over the last week, along with a music video that has even more unseen clips dispersed throughout.

Quicksilver Saves Shuttle Crew

In this first clip, from an early scene in the film, we see the X-Men on a space mission to save a crew of astronauts, with Quicksilver (Evan Peters) and Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) taking the lead in the mission. Despite the scene being in slo-mo, it’s exhilarating and fast-paced and allows Quicksilver to really shine. We don’t even need to see the rest of the scene to know that this will lead the film in an exciting direction.

Jean Grey & Smith

In this clip, we see Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) and Jessica Chastain’s character (possibly named Smith, but not confirmed anywhere) talking over a drink. From the looks of it, Chastain’s character is reeling Grey’s insecurities out of her, slyly convincing her to turn on her X-Men family who “abandoned her.” Seems dark—and yet, we want more.

New York Standoff

This clip depicts a standoff between members of the X-Men family, with Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and Professor X (James McAvoy) leading the packs. It seems like Magneto has some sort of vendetta against Jean Grey, with he and his pack out to kill her, while Professor X and his crew are trying to prevent that from happening. Though only 55 seconds, it’s a dramatic standoff and we can’t wait to see how it plays out in the film.

Chopper Fight

In this clip, Magneto is approached by a group of soldiers who have come to take Jean Grey away from his mutant haven of Genosha. Grey overhears this and starts using her intensified abilities to fight the soldiers with a helicopter, surprising Magneto. The scene is tense—and while it doesn’t show too much, we can assume that this may be the last time Magneto is on Jean Grey’s side.

Dark Phoenix Music Video

While this isn’t a clip, it’s just as exciting as one. Dark Phoenix recently released the official music video for “Extraordinary Being,” the first original song made for an X-Men film. Performed by Emeli Sandé, the song starts off as a piano ballad and turns into a funky, disco style track with Sandé lending her heartfelt vocals to complete the song. The video is out of this world, filled with shimmering colours of the galaxy. It also features some never-seen-before clips, including a first look at a fan-favourite new mutant. According to reports, this character is Dazzler, a mutant popstar who can turn noise into different types of light.

Catch Dark Phoenix in theatres June 7—check out the official trailer below.