Danny McBride Confirms He's Working On Another Halloween Movie

Horror fans had their doubts when Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green were hired to revive the Halloween franchise, but the jaw-dropping success and acclaim of the latest instalment suggests those fears were unfounded. In light of this surprisingly warm reception, those same skeptics would probably welcome McBride and Green back for a sequel—and it seems this duo intends to return.

“We definitely have ideas of what we would do,” McBride told Deadline. “I think we did not allow ourselves to really indulge those ideas until the movie came out. We just wanted to put all our hopes and dreams in having this film stick the landing. But we do have thoughts and ideas of what we could possibly do. We hadn’t invested a ton of time on them, but now we’re being asked to figure it out. There are definitely talks on whether we will do more of them and we’re just trying to see what best makes sense.”

While McBride doesn’t have a plan for the sequel just yet, don’t be surprised if he takes some risks. After all, the entire success of the latest Halloween movie was riding on a major roll of the dice: banking on the return of Jamie Lee Curtis. “We were warned when we first came onto the project there was no guarantee she would want to do this,” he explained. “She came back before and her time might be finished and she might not want anything more to do with Laurie. That was something David and I and [co-writer Jeff] Fradley had to get our heads around. What would we do if we didn’t have her? What would this movie be? It became quickly apparent to us we didn’t have a movie without her. So we really just wrote this to attract her to come back.”

Halloween is in theatres now. You can read our review here—and check out the trailer below.