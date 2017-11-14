Share This: Danny McBride Really Wants Halloween Fans To Love The New Movie Jon

When actor Danny McBride (Alien: Covenant, Vice Principles) signed on to co-write the new Halloween movie with director (and regular collaborator) David Gordon Green, he had the stamp of approval of franchise originator John Carpenter—and a heavy dose of pressure from the fans.

In a new interview with Yahoo, he addresses a few of their major concerns, including the role of humour in the new film (“this isn’t a comedy at all… I think there was, like, maybe one joke on the page”) and its relationship to the original series.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” he explained, dispelling rumours that they’re making a sequel to 1981’s Halloween II. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

In response to the pitch from McBride and Green, Carpenter expressed rare enthusiasm, but the fans may be harder to please.

“I just hope that we don’t f**k it up and piss people off,” said McBride. “This is such a diehard fan base. You don’t want horror fans being your enemies because they show up at your house with masks on. We are diehard fans of Halloween. We’re watching all the sequels and where things have taken left turns here and there that maybe bites for fans, and at least trying to deliver what we would have wanted to see. Hopefully that will line up with most fans.”

Fortunately, the filmmakers have at least one ace up their sleeve: original Halloween star, Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I think everyone was kind of on the mindset of it’d be a grab to get her, but no one really knew if we would be able to. So Dave and I just busted our ass on this script to really make that Laurie Strode character something she wouldn’t be able to say no to. When we finished the script, we sent it to her, and she said she was in. So we just flipped out. We were over the moon about her involvement.”

Michael Myers’ latest rampage gets underway on October 19, 2018—when Halloween arrives in theatres.