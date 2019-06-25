Share This: Danny Boyle Has A ‘Wonderful Idea’ For 28 Months Later Jon

A lot has happened since 28 Weeks Later—the second instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise—arrived 12 years ago. Director Danny Boyle became an Oscar winner (for Slumdog Millionaire), screenwriter Alex Garland became an acclaimed director (Ex Machina, Annihilation), and the zombie genre exploded in popularity. With all those developments now in the rearview mirror, Boyle told The Independent that there have been recent talks regarding 28 Months Later, the unmade third movie in the series.

“Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part,” he explained. “It’s properly good. The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn’t reference any of that. It doesn’t feel stale at all. He’s concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it’s stood in abeyance really, but it’s a you-never-know.”

While you wait to find out if 28 Months Later finally comes to fruition, check out the trailers for 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later below.