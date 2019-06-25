How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Danny Boyle Has A ‘Wonderful Idea’ For 28 Months Later

June 25, 2019
Jon
danny-boyle-28-months-later-idea-

A lot has happened since 28 Weeks Later—the second instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise—arrived 12 years ago. Director Danny Boyle became an Oscar winner (for Slumdog Millionaire), screenwriter Alex Garland became an acclaimed director (Ex Machina, Annihilation), and the zombie genre exploded in popularity. With all those developments now in the rearview mirror, Boyle told The Independent that there have been recent talks regarding 28 Months Later, the unmade third movie in the series.

“Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part,” he explained. “It’s properly good. The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn’t reference any of that. It doesn’t feel stale at all. He’s concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it’s stood in abeyance really, but it’s a you-never-know.”

While you wait to find out if 28 Months Later finally comes to fruition, check out the trailers for 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later below.

Trending
RELATED
News
Aubrey Plaza Would Like You To Know She’s Not Playing Chucky In Ch...
tom-holland-spider-man-role-prediction
News
Tom Holland Predicted His Role As Spider-Man Years Ago
avengers-endgame-avatar-box-office
News
Avengers: Endgame Finally Ends Avatar’s Box Office Supremacy
spider-man-far-from-home-mcu-challenges
News
Spider-Man Director Explains The ‘Fun Creative Challenge’ Of The MCU