Daniel Dae Kim Meets With Ed Skrein After Hellboy Whitewashing Controversy Darren

It’s truly a #TaleOfTwoDaimos!

Despite being replaced by Daniel Dae Kim after dropping out of the new Hellboy reboot, Ed Skrein showed that there’s no bad blood between the two as they posed for a picture on Kim’s Instagram.

“I don’t necessarily believe that everything happens for a reason, but I’m sure glad this did,” Kim wrote. “Thanks for the opportunity to get to know one another in person, @edskrein. Grateful to now call you #friend.”

In the film, Kim will play the role of former U.S. marine and BPRD (Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) agent Major Ben Daimio, a role that was originally attached to Skrein in August.

When Skrein was first cast, the film received major backlash from fans and critics alike, who accused the film and its producers for whitewashing the Japanese-American character with a white actor, an issue that was brought to the forefront of Hollywood earlier this year with the film Ghost in the Shell.

In response to the backlash, Skrein announced that he would be exiting the film in a statement on Instagram saying, “It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories in the Arts.”

His decision caused many, including Kim, to thank him for taking a stand against whitewashing in Hollywood.

Kim himself recently exited the series Hawaii Five-0 alongside fellow Asian-American co-star Grace Park. They two left the show after they were unable to secure salaries that were equal to their white co-stars from CBS.

Hellboy is currently scheduled for release in 2018.