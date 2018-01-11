How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley Isn’t Hoping For A Rey-Poe Romance

January 11, 2018
Jon
star wars

Unlike many of her fellow Star Wars cast members, Daisy Ridley went into the series with a minimum of expertise on the franchise. Over the course of two films, she has expanded her knowledge and understanding of the mythology, but her education is not quite complete.

“I still have questions about what it all means,” she explained in a recent Q&A. “I remember having a conversation with one of our executive producers on VII, Michelle [Rejwan], and I said, ‘But surely Leia’s a Jedi because she’s Force sensitive and she’s challenged.’ She’s not challenged in the same ways as Luke, but like she’s doing stuff for the good and everything like that. I still don’t quite have my answer, like is she a Jedi? I dunno.” (According to Cinema Blend, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson claims that Leia has the Force, but she’s not a Jedi.)

Ridley has a far more conclusive perspective on another key Star Wars issue: the potential for romance between Rey and Poe. “It’s wonderful to have relationships that are not romantic,” she said at a recent promotional event in China. “I don’t think in films you always need a romantic relationship. I think friend relationships can be romantic in their gestures and their intimacy. Hopefully, if Rey and Poe get to have some scenes together, there will be intimacy but, for me, it doesn’t have to be romantic love.”

The Last Jedi is in theatres now. Read our review here and check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
it
News
Of Course Bill Skarsgård Still Has Nightmares About Pennywise
hellboy
News
David Harbour Says He Might Be Doing Some ‘Crooning’ In Hell...
terminator
News
Christian Bale Has Nothing Good To Say About Terminator Salvation
ant-man
News
Michael Pena Casually Hints That Ant-Man 3 Is On The Way
INNERSPACE CLIPS