Daisy Ridley Isn't Hoping For A Rey-Poe Romance

Unlike many of her fellow Star Wars cast members, Daisy Ridley went into the series with a minimum of expertise on the franchise. Over the course of two films, she has expanded her knowledge and understanding of the mythology, but her education is not quite complete.

“I still have questions about what it all means,” she explained in a recent Q&A. “I remember having a conversation with one of our executive producers on VII, Michelle [Rejwan], and I said, ‘But surely Leia’s a Jedi because she’s Force sensitive and she’s challenged.’ She’s not challenged in the same ways as Luke, but like she’s doing stuff for the good and everything like that. I still don’t quite have my answer, like is she a Jedi? I dunno.” (According to Cinema Blend, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson claims that Leia has the Force, but she’s not a Jedi.)

Ridley has a far more conclusive perspective on another key Star Wars issue: the potential for romance between Rey and Poe. “It’s wonderful to have relationships that are not romantic,” she said at a recent promotional event in China. “I don’t think in films you always need a romantic relationship. I think friend relationships can be romantic in their gestures and their intimacy. Hopefully, if Rey and Poe get to have some scenes together, there will be intimacy but, for me, it doesn’t have to be romantic love.”

The Last Jedi is in theatres now. Read our review here and check out the trailer below.