Daisy Ridley Is Happy To Say Bye To Rey After One More Star Wars Movie Hilary H

Daisy Ridley kicks Empire ass as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and (presumably) Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it seems like her character’s days are numbered—and she’s completely fine with that.

In Rolling Stone‘s new cover story, Ridley—along with director Rian Johnson and co-stars Mark Hamill and Adam Driver—open up about the latest installment of the interstellar epic, and their roles within its ongoing saga. The Last Jedi picks up where The Force Awakens leaves off, in that Rey will wield her lightsaber in one long good vs. evil/light side vs. dark side tug o’ war that involves Luke Skywalker’s reemergence and some serious sparring with Driver’s brooding character, Kylo Ren.

But it’s also the second to last Star Wars production she’ll appear in, as Ridley all but confirmed to Rolling Stone that Rey’s story ends in the film to follow The Last Jedi, and has zero objections to wrapping things up with a third movie as that’s what she initially set out to do.

“For me, I didn’t really know what I was signing on to,” she tells Rolling Stone, stating in no uncertain terms that she’s cool to call it quits in Episode IX (which will see The Force Awakens‘ J.J. Abrams return to the director’s chair).

“I hadn’t read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, ‘Awesome.’ Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now … I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

Does this mean Rey, like Han Solo before her, will be a casualty of the Dark Side—or a victim of one of its minions? Not necessarily, as these conversations, and specifically ones regarding Abrams’ vision, imply that the Star Wars epic as we know it will naturally come to an end with Episode IX. (This doesn’t include spin-offs and the Han Solo origin story.)

Still: Kind of huge news, and a slight disappointment for those who were hoping for more from Ridley’s breakout character. Would she consider returning to a whole new imagining of the Star Wars saga in the future, as Carrie Fisher did as Princess Leia? There’s still hope for that: “Who knows? I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so, if in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells … then sure. Maybe.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theatres on December 15, 2017.