Share This: Find Out Why Daisy Ridley Is Crying About Star Wars: Episode IX Jon

Fans tend to dwell on the ways Lucasfilm’s constant director shake-ups impact the finished product, but there’s also a more basic HR consideration to ponder: how will these changes affect the franchise’s massive cast and crew? When Colin Trevorrow abruptly exited Episode IX, there was a very real risk that an abusive hack like Brett Ratner could take over, striking fear in the hearts of cast and crew alike. However, everyone breathed a huge sigh of relief when Episode VII director J.J. Abrams decided to return for Episode IX.

“I started crying immediately with three people in the office,” Daisy Ridley told Rolling Stone. “And they were like, ‘What the f*ck just happened?’ So I emailed J.J. saying, ‘Oh my God, I am crying.’ And he goes, ‘Oh my God, me too.’ And then we had a conversation a few days later and we stay in touch. But we stayed in touch the whole time anyway.”

But just because we’ve seen what Abrams brought to The Force Awakens doesn’t mean we know what’s in store for Episode IX. “When the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in VII,” Abrams explained. “I learned so much in that movie, and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realize something that we hadn’t quite achieved.”

Episode IX is currently scheduled for 2019, but first you’ll want to see Episode VIII (The Last Jedi), which arrives in theatres one week from today. Check out the trailer below.