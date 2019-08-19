Share This: Space Is Becoming CTV Sci-Fi Channel Sara

This September, we’re taking a cue from Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michael Burnham and boldly going where no man (or woman) has gone before…sort of.

If you haven’t already heard, Space will officially become CTV Sci-Fi Channel starting September 12…which basically means that the channel, the website, and all of our social accounts will be getting a bit of a face lift.

Rest assured, none of the shows you know and love are going away. Star Trek: Picard and Wynonna Earp will still be hitting your various screens in 2020, and we’ll still be airing the Killjoys and Pandora finales later this fall. Plus, we’ll continue to talk about all the nerdy, space-y, pop culture-y things we love to watch, read, and speculate about online. We wouldn’t pass up the chance to overanalyze It: Chapter Two and Joker for anything.

Get your first taste of CTV Sci-Fi Channel below, and come back on September 12 to check out our snazzy new look.