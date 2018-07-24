Share This: Ranking 4 Of The Biggest Movie Trailers From This Year’s Comic-Con Jon

You probably didn’t attend this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but we’re guessing you had no trouble following along at home. Over the last week, there’s been a near-endless supply of new trailers to sample. And while you may have noticed a preponderance of TV hype, some highly anticipated movies also debuted intriguing new glimpses at the world’s biggest comic convention. With that in mind, we decided to rank four key movie trailers that debuted over the weekend in San Diego.

4. Shazam!

Fuelled by a high concept superhero premise and lots of questionable kid wit, Shazam! has a cautious irreverence that would have made a lot more sense before the Deadpool movies. That said, those with an insatiable appetite for superhero films will probably find a reason to get excited about this atypically light-hearted DC offering.

Shazam! arrives in theatres on April 5, 2019.

3. Glass

Arriving two years after Split and 19 years after Unbreakable, this hybrid multi-sequel has undeniable potential but this trailer offers little more than hints of the trouble to come. In spite of a promising premise—involving three dysfunctional people who believe they’re superheroes—it’s still too early to say which M. Night Shyamalan directed this movie: the generic mainstream hack or the moody master of restraint.

Glass arrives in theatres on January 18, 2019.

2. Aquaman

While there’s no question that horror director James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring) is way out of his comfort zone and that his stars (Jason Momoa, Amber Heard) are somewhat lacking in the charisma department, the underwater world depicted in the Aquaman trailer is an eye-popping delight.

Aquaman arrives in theatres on December 21, 2018.

1. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mercifully free of the square dad jokes that populate several of the above trailers, the first glimpse of Godzilla: King of the Monsters has a surprising gravitas thanks to its unlikely (and very effective) use of Debussy’s “Claire de Lune.” Seeing the title character’s latest CG incarnation, die-hard fans of the franchise may feel nostalgic for his low-tech roots, but this film’s attempt to incorporate climate change (in place of the original’s nuclear undercurrents) promises welcome real world relevance and resonance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives in theatres on May 31, 2019.