Graphic Gifts For Your Comic Book-Loving Loved Ones

Regardless of whether or not you’re a comic book lover yourself, you probably know one. Or two. Or seven. And these people deserve holiday gifts as much as anyone else—gifts that are fun, thoughtful, and that the receiver will treasure for the rest of his or her life (or at least until next December).

If you’re struggling to decide what to purchase your comic-loving friend(s), fear not—we’ve put together a gift guide that’ll please even the choosiest comic connoisseur. Keep reading before December 24 hits and all you’re left with is an empty shopping cart.

For the Child at Heart

Cucumber Quest‘s illustrations are just so darn, cute, aren’t they? Gigi D.G.’s series about a bunny/boy/reluctant hero named Cucumber is as bright and bubbly as it is occasionally, surprisingly poignant, and this Cucumber Quest pouch is equally if not more bright and bubbly. For another story that features colourful, quirky illustrations (and shockingly serious content), try Megahex. If you buy a copy of Megahex directly through comic book publisher Fantagraphics you’ll automatically get a copy of Minihex, a “collection of rare, controversial and previously unpublished work packaged in a full-color mini comic.” It’s a win-win.

For Your Token Athlete Friend

Check, Please!, written and illustrated by Ngozi Ukazu, is completely free to read online—which is just one reason why Ukazu’s series has managed to gain so much traction since it launched in 2013. Check, Please! follows Eric “Bitty” Bittle, a vlogger and figure skater-turned-hockey player, who learns how to navigate the intimidating world of university hockey while upholding his love for Beyoncé and baking pies. Apart from ordering a physical copy of the comic online (it’s worth it for that glossy rendering of Bitty belting “Halo” in the shower), we’d recommend checking out some Check, Please! stickers or a tasteful yet fashionable Samwell Hockey patch.

For the Loyal Canuck

Are you really Canadian if you haven’t heard of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim comic book series? Whether your loved one is a die-hard Scott Pilgrim fan or an admitted newbie, this “Bread Makes You Fat?” pillow will likely put a smile on their face. You can also use the holiday season as an opportunity to introduce a friend or family member to Snotgirl, O’Malley and illustrator Leslie Hung’s series about a blogger slash social media mogul with bright green hair and unusually active allergies.

For the Marvel Maniac

Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America are all fine and dandy, but one of Marvel’s most interesting and entertaining modern-day superheroes is actually named after Marvel itself. In the Ms. Marvel comic book series, Muslim teenager Kamala Khan discovers that she has the power to shapeshift. Being a awkward, overeager teen who wants nothing more than to impress her superhuman idol Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel), Kamala’s newfound abilities often produce unintended (and usually entertaining) results. If you know someone who’s into superheroes, female POC representation, and teen angst, may we suggest that you purchase this sturdy Ms. Marvel mug? You could always buy a couple of the comics, too.

For the Fantasy Fanatic

Ok, so Saga‘s a fan-favourite and your hypothetical comic-loving friend has probably already read the books, but that doesn’t mean she/he couldn’t still use some Saga merch, right? Like the amazing Lying Cat pins and Funko Pop! figures sold in the official Saga store. If you’re really extreme, you could even go for these Alana-style mini fairy wings. If you and/or your friend are too cool for Saga you can also check out Noelle Stevenson’s Nimona, a standalone fantasy comic book that, like Ms. Marvel, features a shapeshifter as its protagonist. Purchase the book and then convince your friend to make some merch of their own, because there aren’t nearly enough Nimona t-shirts out there.

For the Brooding Poet

Have you ever wondered what Hogwarts would be like if it were attended solely by aspiring Death Eaters? That’s basically Deadly Class. Rick Remender and Wesley Craig’s eight-volume series (and counting) follows young Marcus Lopez Arguello, a teenage orphan who gets recruited to join a high school for assassins called King’s Dominion. It’s got romance. It’s got betrayal. It’s got murder. It’s chock-full of ’80s pop culture references. And in case you didn’t already know, it’s been turned into a TV show that’s airing right here on Space. You can buy the comic books themselves or opt for this spiffy King’s Dominion t-shirt. But whatever you do, don’t miss the Deadly Class series premiere on January 16. Check out the series trailer below and sift through the rest of our Spacemas 2018 content here.