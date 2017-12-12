Share This: Get Ready For Our Christmas At Hogwarts Marathon By Paying Tribute To Harry Potter’s Best Holiday Moments Sara

(Almost) every Harry Potter movie takes place over the course of an entire school year, meaning that (almost) every Harry Potter movie has at least one or two memorable wintery holiday moments. In our opinion, all eight Harry Potters deserve to be considered honorary holiday flicks akin to Die Hard or Gremlins. So to celebrate Harry Potter’s ode to the holidays (and prepare you for Space’s epic Christmas at Hogwarts marathon), we decided to grade the movies based on each one’s level of seasonal cheer.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

Harry’s first Hogwarts Christmas is certainly eventful—he receives an Invisibility Cloak, discovers the Mirror of Erised, and gets a stern talking-to from Dumbledore. He also runs into Snape berating a terrified Quirrel and almost gets caught roaming around the Restricted Section of the library. But what puts Philosopher’s Stone over the edge in terms of holiday spirit is the fact that Harry gets to witness the beauty of Ron’s infamous Christmas jumper.

Grade: B+

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry, Ron, and Hermione all stay at Hogwarts over the Chamber of Secrets Christmas break. They concoct a plan to assume the appearance of Crabbe, Goyle, and Millicent Bulstrode using Polyjuice Potion so they can persuade Draco to reveal who the Heir of Slytherin is. Unfortunately, Draco has no idea who the Heir is and Hermione accidentally transforms herself into a cat. Not a very productive Christmas at all.

Grade: C-

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

In Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry puts the aforementioned Invisibility Cloak to good use. Right before everyone leaves Hogwarts for Christmas break, Harry sneaks into Hogsmeade with the help of the Cloak and the Marauder’s Map (thanks, Fred and George). Unfortunately, his plan kind of backfires—once Harry makes it to Hogsmeade, he overhears a conversation and mistakenly assumes that Sirius Black killed Peter Pettigrew. Despite all that, we’ll still give Azkaban a decent grade because Hogsmeade looks beautiful in the winter and because Harry uses his Cloak to mess with Draco, Crabbe, and Goyle.

Grade: B-

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

This has got to be the most Christmas-y of all the Harry Potter movies, right? In Goblet of Fire, Harry, Ron, and Hermione (and their dates) attend the Yule Ball, an event that celebrates the joy of the holidays and honours those participating in the Triwizard Tournament. The Ball comes to a rather bittersweet conclusion, as Ron ends up unfairly reproaching Hermione for taking Viktor Krum as a date instead of him. Nevertheless, Goblet of Fire still makes us wish that Yule Balls existed in the Muggle world.

Grade: A+

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Another top-notch Christmas for Harry. He spends the holidays with Hermione and the Weasleys and gets to look on as Ron receives yet another fantastic Christmas jumper from his mother. He also has a heart-to-heart with Sirius, who assures Harry that he’s still a good person despite the growing connection he has with Voldemort. Harry spends this Christmas surrounded by everyone he considers family, proving that despite all the awful things he’s been through, he can still rely on his loved ones for support.

Grade: A

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

During his sixth year at Hogwarts, Harry attends Professor Slughorn’s exclusive Christmas Party and gets cornered by both Cormac McLaggen and Snape (who he later overhears talking to Draco about being “chosen” for an important task). A few days later, Harry’s holiday plans go up in flames (literally) when Bellatrix Lestrange and Fenrir Greyback set the Burrow on fire. Possibly Harry’s worst Christmas to date.

Grade: D

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

We’re combining Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2 for the purposes of this list because neither movie contains much mention of Christmas at all. Hermione realizes that it’s Christmas Eve when she and Harry are walking through Godric’s Hollow, but that’s pretty much it.

Grade: F

You can find the complete schedule for the Christmas at Hogwarts Marathon below.

Saturday December 23, 2017

7 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Encores at 7:45 p.m.)

10:15 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Encores at 11 p.m.)

1:30 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Encores at 2:15 a.m.)

4:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Encores at 5:15 a.m.)

Sunday December 24, 2017

9 a.m. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Encores at 8:45 p.m.)

11:45 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Encores at 11:30 p.m.)

3 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1) (Encores at 2:45 a.m.)

6 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2)

Monday December 25, 2017

5:45 a.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2)