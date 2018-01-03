Share This: Christian Bale Nearly Played A Role In Solo: A Star Wars Story Jon

Since completing The Dark Knight Trilogy in 2012, Christian Bale has steered clear of big budget genre movies (unless you count Exodus: Gods and Kings), preferring more character-driven dramatic fare like Out of the Furnace, American Hustle, Knight of Cups, and The Big Short. However, according to Bale, there is at least one major production that nearly sent him in a more fantastical direction.

In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bale explained that he was in negotiations to appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story. “Very tempting,” he said of the opportunity. “I not only love the films going back to my childhood, but also have a very long relationship with [producer] Kathleen Kennedy and [her producer husband] Frank Marshall because they did Empire of the Sun from many years back. There was discussion. I hope there will be future discussions.”

While Bale may be enthusiastic about Star Wars, he confessed that he has no interest in superhero movies, including those of his Batman successor, Ben Affleck—which he has yet to see. “I have to confess I’m not a huge superhero film fan,” he explained. “People seem surprised at that. I don’t know why. I’ve not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all. I hear they’re very good, but I’m quite happy just hearing they’re very good.”

To see what Bale has been up to lately, check out the trailer for Hostiles—which is currently in limited release—below.