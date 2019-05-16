Share This: Chris Rock Is Putting His Own Spin On Saw Brittany

Saw’s coming back, thanks to Chris Rock.

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are working with the award-winning comedian to bring a new Saw movie to life as early as next year.

Announced by Lionsgate’s Joe Drake, the project will be based on a story by Rock and written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Darren Lynn Bousman will return to direct, and the original Saw creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell will be on board to executive produce.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Drake in a recent statement. “This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said. “I’m excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.” So are we, TBH. This is a pretty surprising development, and apparently as a huge fan, Rock’s got some really cool ideas to bring to the franchise.

There’s even more good news: the rebooted Saw franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on October 23, 2020. That means there’s plenty of time to watch all eight movies that comprise the current Saw continuity, including the most recent film that capped off the story, Jigsaw, in 2017.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about the direction Rock will be taking the franchise in just yet. Hopefully additional details trickle out about that in the near future, because if Jordan Peele has taught us anything about comedians embracing horror with Us and Get Out, we’re in for some satisfying storytelling.



