How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Chris Pratt And Tom Holland Are Taking Their Heroics To Pixar

December 13, 2018
Alissa
chris-pratt-tom-holland-pixar

The people at Pixar must’ve really loved Infinity War, because they’ve tapped two very popular Marvel heroes to star in their upcoming movie. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland will get animated in Onward, along with co-stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, the studio announced Wednesday (December 12).

The feature is about two teen elf brothers who leave their suburban home to discover whether there is any magic left in the world. Director Dan Scanlon—who also helmed Monsters Universitynoted that the story was inspired by his real-life relationship with his brother.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My friends at @DisneyPixar have allowed me to make a very exciting announcement… #onward

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

It’s not known yet whether Pratt and Holland will be playing the siblings, but while announcing the movie and teasing his reunion with the the Guardians of the Galaxy star Holland did say that he’s “so excited” about his new role. And what could be more exciting for the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor than pretending to be the brother of one of Hollywood’s most beloved Chrises?

Onward is slated to hit theatres March 6, 2020.

 

Trending
RELATED
hollywood-chrises-2018
News
Evans, Hemsworth, Pine, Or Pratt: Which Chris Reigned Supreme In 2018?
marvel-female-director-black-widow
Uncategorized
Apparently Marvel Doesn’t Think Women Should Direct Action Sequences
birds-of-prey-villain-chris-messina
News
Margot Robbie’s Birds Of Prey Just Added Yet Another Batman Villai...
News
M. Night Shyamalan Explains How He Navigated Glass’ Complex Backstory