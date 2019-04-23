How do you want to login to your Space account?

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Eureka Moment That Landed Chris Pratt A Role In The MCU

April 23, 2019
Jon
chris-pratt-guardians-of-the-galaxy-casting-lead

You may not recognise the name Sarah Finn, but if you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no question you’ve seen evidence of her talents as a casting director. With over 20 MCU movies under her belt she’s been through countless casting challenges, but her single greatest triumph was finding someone to star in Guardians of the Galaxy.

At the time, director James Gunn and star Chris Pratt weren’t really interested in one another, but Finn played matchmaker—to blockbuster effect. “James Gunn has been very generous about this in saying that I, to the point of annoying him, kept insisting that Chris Pratt was the guy for the part,” she told Variety. “But Chris didn’t want to play the part and refused to audition.”

Even after Pratt agreed to read for the role of Star-Lord, Finn had to fight to make it happen. “I finally got him to audition and James Gunn said he didn’t want to see him and that really was a challenge,” she explained. “I was really happy when I finally got them together and it was honestly one of those eureka moments that we talk about in casting when it absolutely feels right and you know it’s right. James turned to me within ten seconds and said, ‘He’s the guy.’”

Sarah Finn’s collaboration with Marvel continues on Avengers: Endgame, which arrives in theatres on Thursday. Check out the trailer below.

