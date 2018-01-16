Share This: Chris Pratt And Dwayne Johnson Just Squeed Over Jumanji Together Hilary H

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle all over his Twitter feed, as his movie dominated the box office for the second week in a row and winning over fans with its goofy antics.

It turns out one of those fans just so happens to be another movie star who also specializes in witty action flicks, and Chris Pratt and Johnson exchanged the internet equivalent of a high-five and chest bump in 280 characters or less over their Jumanji love.

Karen… Jumanji is amazing!!! We laughed SO hard. I LOVED IT SO MUCH. OMG You’re amazing in it. Also, this is not a joke, it made me choke up a little. Straight up. Real tears. Congrats to you @TheRock @KevinHart4real and #JackBlack 10/10 #smolder #weaponsvalet🤘🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/iT1cYjdVhb — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 14, 2018

Pratt reached out to Johnson’s costar, Karen Gillan, on the social media platform to tell her how much he loved the movie and how it even made him get all up in his feelings.

Johnson was delighted that Pratt—who trades in a great blend of laughs and tears himself in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies—had such a great time.

Chris,

Glad you LOVED #Jumanji .

Just between us two manly dudes, as I know no one else is reading this… I always get teary eyed at the end too when @ColinHanks shows up with his newborn baby girl. This isn’t a spoiler since this Twitter thing is private right? https://t.co/usaSJ0xBsC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 14, 2018

Hollywood, PLEASE MAKE A BUDDY COMEDY WITH THESE TWO HAPPEN. THINK OF THE JOY. THINK OF THE EMOTIONS. THINK OF THE EYEBROWS.