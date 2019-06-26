Share This: Chris Hemsworth Is Ready For More Thor Jon

Chris Hemsworth has made it clear that his experience making Thor: Ragnarok renewed his enthusiasm for the MCU. In light of his Avengers: Endgame survival, he now has to determine what’s next for his signature character. At this point, there’s only one thing we know for certain: if Hemsworth has his way, Thor 4 will be directed by Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi. “We were throwing ideas around,” he said in a recent interview. “But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I’ve ever had.”

Some actors pretend to be uncertain about sequels in an effort to drive their price up, but Hemsworth isn’t afraid to make his enthusiasm known. “I’d play this character for as long as anyone would let me,” he explained. “I’ve loved it so much. But the combination of this many characters in this Phase Three, as Marvel calls it, you’ll never have this interaction with this many people again. Who knows what the future holds and whether they do prequels and sequels or whatever. I’d be open to anything.”

As for the speculation that he might find himself in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Hemsworth really is up for anything. “I’d play that character again. I love it so much, especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three [Thor] films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3]… I’ll work with any of those guys.”

Avengers: Endgame is still in theatres. Check out the trailer below.